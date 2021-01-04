Monday, January 4, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, is currently swimming in murky waters after he told President Uhuru Kenyatta that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is not sellable in the Mt Kenya region.

In a letter, Kang’ata, who is also the Majority Chief Whip in the Senate, urged Uhuru to stop campaigning for the initiative in the region because he risks being embarrassed badly by the electorate.

But in a response, BBI Secretariat Co-Chairman, Junet Mohamed, poked holes into Kangata’s letter questioning how he came up with numbers showing a majority of Mr. Kenya residents are opposed to BBI.

“I don’t come from that area (Mount Kenya) so I cannot confirm what (Mr) Kang’ata is saying but this is the gospel according to Kang’ata,”

“He may have his own opinion but I don’t know when Kang’ata became a pollster in this country,” Junet said.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, on his part, said Mr. Kang’ata was not sincere in his letter “by sharing it with the media and the public” instead of reaching out to President Uhuru Kenyatta with his concerns.

“That Majority Whip Senator Kang’ata can write a letter to our party leader and President criticising a decision the President has made and then not only leak it to the press and share it online but also seek media interviews to discuss it, shows how wrong we got it on this one while making leadership changes in Parliament as a party. This we will fix very soon,” Wambugu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST