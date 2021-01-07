Thursday, January 7, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, is a man under siege after he wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta warning him of the Building Bridges Initiative’s unpopularity in Mt Kenya region.

The letter dated December 30th, 2020, came after the senator held a night strategy meeting at his Grogan home in Murang’a County.

The Senator is said to have invited his strategists who advised him that if he has ambitions of vying for Murang’a County Governor in 2022, he must distance himself from the alliance of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Joshua Kimani, who attended the meeting, revealed that the senator was informed of Tanga Tanga’s popularity in the region.

“The senator urged us to be as truthful as possible with him because he wanted to ensure his 2022 contest for Murang’a governor would be premised on the political pulse of the county.

“We were all unanimous that, first, he was in the wrong wing of politics. We told him point-blank that how he was used by Kieleweke to de-whip Tanga Tanga loyalists had eroded his standing in Murang’a, and that, unless he remedied the situation, he was walking into his political gallows,” Kimani said.

Kang’ata was also told that there was little chance that he would be elected Murang’a Governor in 2022 so long as he continued to associate himself with the Kieleweke faction aligned to Uhuru, Raila, and former presidential hopeful Peter Kenneth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST