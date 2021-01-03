Sunday, January 3, 2021 – United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi, has officially declared that he will vie for the presidency in the upcoming 2022 General elections.

Addressing the press in Bungoma town yesterday, Kituyi put Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on notice, saying they should brace themselves for change.

He noted that he can contest against the top political class in the country.

“I am ready to serve the country owing to my international experience.”

“It is no longer a secret.”

“I will be going for the presidency in 2022.”

“Nobody should tell us who to support.”

“We need a president who will save this country and Kenyans from a bad economy,” Kituyi stated.

He added that his main agenda would be implementing policies to improve the country’s economy.

The UNCTAD boss now joins the likes of Deputy President Ruto, former PM Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, who have also expressed interest in the top seat.

Kituyi, who previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Institute of Governance and Minister for Trade under former President Mwai Kibaki’s regime, is considered a talented technocrat.

He was appointed as the seventh UNCTAD boss on September 1, 2013, and later reappointed for another four-year term in July 2017.

His term comes to an end in mid-2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST