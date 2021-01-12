Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – A section of leaders allied to the Amani National Congress (ANC) party has asked Deputy President William Ruto to resign or face impeachment for attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Over the weekend, Ruto, who was speaking in Kayole, Nairobi, after attending a church function, termed Uhuru as a tribalist for trying to incite Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities against other communities in Kenya.

On Tuesday, ANC deputy party leader, Ayub Savula, said Ruto’s remarks were one way of undermining the president, who is a symbol of national unity.

“He called the President a tribalist. How can you say your boss is a tribalist?” Savula stated.

Savula, who was speaking at ANC headquarters in Nairobi, said the president only meant that Kenya has leaders from other communities who can lead the country when he addressed mourners in Vihiga County last weekend.

The Lugari MP said he would table an impeachment motion if Ruto will not resign.

“He says he has 150 MPs in the National Assembly. We’ll see about that very soon. Insulting the President is against the Constitution,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST