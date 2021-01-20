Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked Deputy President William Ruto to resign for criticising the government he is serving in.

For the last year, Ruto has been castigating the government yet he is the second in command after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Wednesday morning, Mudavadi accused Ruto of being hypocritical for blaming President Uhuru Kenyatta over failed Jubilee government promises.

Mudavadi intimated that Ruto has no moral values and principles to cast blame on his boss and the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the sorry state of affairs in the country.

“Mr. Ruto ni mnafiki, sawia na makanga anayeruka na kuachia dereva gari ikaanguke. Anafaa kujiuzulu Mara moja. He can’t have his cake and eat it. He has no principles or values” angry Mudavadi said.

The former Deputy Prime Minister also drummed up support for the BBI referendum stating that it is only through the BBI referendum that Kenya’s economy will be revived to place the common mwananchi in a better position.

“BBI is a boil, let’s press it and heal once and for all. Hard economic times being experienced are like a fog, it will soon clear and we drive to prosperity” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST