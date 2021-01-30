Saturday, January 30, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto, to tame their supporters to avoid bloodshed during the 2022 presidential election.

This week alone, supporters of the two politicians have engaged in acts of lawlessness and according to Mudavadi, this is a sign of a big danger ahead.

Mudavadi said the type of politics witnessed in the country this week evokes memories of 2007 when the country found itself at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The type of politics we have started seeing where people still throw stones…I want us all to condemn such a barbaric act. I was at the Koffi Annan dialogue team, we went to ICC because of dirty politics,” Mudavadi said.

He added: “Let us not allow politicians to drive any Kenyan to the grave or to injure a fellow Kenyan.”

The former Presidential candidate was speaking days after goons stoned Raila’s convoy at Githurai 45 stage, smashing the windscreen of his chase car.

The opposition chief was in a BBI sensitization tour of the populous Githurai Market.

The following day, Ruto’s rally was disrupted by pro-BBI youths at Burma Market.

Mudavadi also urged Kenyans to be wary of politicians out of touch with real issues and are only interested in their selfish interests.

He called on Kenyans to avoid being used by the political class and instead choose their leaders wisely ahead of the 2022 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST