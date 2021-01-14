Thursday, January 14, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has dropped another bombshell regarding the person likely to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

In a tweet, Ngunyi, popularly known for his ‘tyranny of numbers’ maxim that played a big role in the 2013 elections, said the Mulembe nation is ready to take over the leadership of the country.

He argued that Western Kenyan leaders had “manned up” and were prepared to end the Kikuyu-Kalenjin dominance as State House’s occupants.

However, he claimed the Luo nation led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was “sleeping” through the revolution as he urged it to wake up.

“Mulembe nation has manned-up.”

“They want to stop the Kikuyu-Kalenjin hegemony.”

“But the Luo nation is sleeping through the revolution.”

“Polite notice to them “…the presidency is not given. It is taken,” he opined.

Ngunyi’s remarks came after President Uhuru Kenyatta waded into the 2022 succession debate during the burial of Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, arguing that the time was ripe for another community to lead the country, after a period of long dominance by the Kikuyu and the Kalenjin communities who have been at the helm since independence.

Mudavadi was endorsed by several politicians who stood at the podium to offer their condolence messages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST