Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked the Kikuyu community to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) since it will benefit them a lot.

Speaking on Kameme FM – a leading Kikuyu radio station – on Wednesday morning, Mudavadi said Kikuyus and Mt Kenya region need to support the BBI since their region stands to benefit more from the Constitution amendment.

“You are the people who were saying one man, one vote, one shilling. This was well captured and you have more constituencies. If you do not want the new constituencies, give them to us in western,” Mudavadi stated.

Mudavadi further appealed to the Mt Kenya region to wisely elect their leaders during the next elections.

On Monday, President Uhuru took to Kikuyu vernacular stations to directly appeal to his Mt Kenya backyard to support the BBI.

Uhuru said the problem facing BBI was that the perception created was that the drive was about supporting one person and undermining another.

