Thursday, 21 January 2021 – There were mixed reactions after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka shared photos on his Twitter page interacting with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo.

Kalonzo revealed that President Uhuru sent him to deliver a congratulatory message to Nana Akufo on his inauguration for a second term.

He also disclosed that they discussed matters of interest between Kenya and Ghana.

While some people hailed Kalonzo for serving the country diligently, others roasted him, saying that Uhuru Kenyatta has reduced him to a messenger.

Here are the photos and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST