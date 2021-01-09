Saturday, January 9, 2021 – A section of Mt Kenya lawmakers has praised Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, for telling President Uhuru Kenyatta the truth about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

On December 30th, 2020, Kang’ata, who is also the Majority Whip it the Senate, wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta and urged him that BBI is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region and warned him that he risks embarrassing himself if he goes to the region to campaign for the document.

Kang’ata‘s letter was condemned by a multitude of leaders who accused him of being a Tanga Tanga sympathizer.

However, Mt Kenya leaders led by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria and Kirinyaga Women representative, Purity Ngirici, congratulated Kang’ata for telling the President the truth about BBI.

“Kang’ata’s revelation is a wake-up call to the head of state because he has all along been genuine over the initiative. But some players in the handshake movement want to take advantage of the BBI process to gain mileage for 2022,” Kuria said.

Ngirici, on her part, said Kang’ata just expressed the truth that most people in Mt Kenya didn’t dare say out loud.

“Kang’ata is not misleading the President. He is just concerned the initiative has not been embraced in Mt Kenya and therefore expresses the importance of going back to the drawing board, Ngirichi said.

