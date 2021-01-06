Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said the country has lots of problems because former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, bewitched President Uhuru Kenyatta when they agreed to work together in March 2018.

Speaking in Soi constituency on Wednesday, Kuria said since the day Uhuru formed a pact with Raila, he changed completely and he now doesn’t even understand himself.

The controversial lawmaker also wondered why Jubilee from nowhere had developed a bad habit of not observing court rulings

He said on several occasions, he had been the subject of humiliation by his own party through court processes and wondered what happened to the President who was a law-abiding citizen.

Kuria further said that the moment the BBI discussion commenced, development in infrastructure stopped and that is why schools, roads, hospitals and electricity connectivity is yet to be enjoyed by some parts of the country.

However, Kuria exuded confidence that they will form the next government as long as they are under the leadership of the deputy president.

He concluded by urging Raila Odinga to concede defeat in 2022 because Ruto and his ‘hustlers’ will form the next government.

