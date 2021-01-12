Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday let the cat out of the bag when he said Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities should not contest for the presidency in 2022 to allow other tribes to rule Kenya.

Uhuru, who was speaking in Vihiga county during the burial of Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi’s mother Hannah Mudavadi, said the two communities have been in power since 1963 and they should allow other communities to ‘taste’ the presidency.

Now Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has twisted the president’s statement saying it was also time for another religion to clinch the top seat.

Taking to his Facebook on Monday, the lawmaker threw a jibe at Opposition leader Raila Odinga saying Uhuru and his predecessor, Mwai Kibaki, were Roman Catholic believers and it is time for an atheist to take over.

“I am convinced that after Kibaki and Uhuru it’s time we Roman Catholics give way to others. Hail atheist President Raila Odinga,” Kuria said

Raila Odinga’s leader’s religious belief has been a subject of discussion with his opponents labeling him a ‘mganga’

