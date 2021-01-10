Sunday, January 10, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has responded to Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli after he said he will be the first Kenyan to go to jail if Deputy President William Ruto becomes President in 2022.

Atwoli, who was speaking on Saturday during the funeral of Mama Hannah Atsianzale, the mother of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi in Vihiga County, said Moses Kuria, who is an ardent follower of Ruto, will be the first to be sent to jail if Ruto wins the presidency.

“When Ruto becomes President, you, Moses Kuria, will be the first prisoner,” Atwoli said.

But in a rejoinder, Kuria sarcastically said he will vie for presidency in 2022 so that Ruto doesn’t jail him.

He however mocked President Uhuru Kenyatta saying that he cannot vie for the presidency since the Head of State said no Kikuyu or Kalenjin should be elected for presidency in 2022.

“To my friend Francis Atwoli, after your speech, I momentarily decided to run for President myself so that President Ruto does not jail me. Then the President of the Republic of Kenya declared I cannot run for President because I am a Kikuyu. Back to square zero. What a sad day!,” Kuria wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST