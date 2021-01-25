Monday, January 25, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has dismissed claims that Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s spy in the Tanga Tanga team allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Taking on Twitter, Murkomen termed the claims as propaganda adding that the Tanga Tanga team did not have any secrets.

Further, he stated that those peddling the rumors wanted to use the divide and rule method.

“There is nothing to spy on in the Hustler Nation.”

“We don’t have secrets.”

“We are not after power but an empowerment movement. Moles are for kitendawilis.”

“Stop the propaganda.”

“The stories targeting Kuria are just but divide and rule tactics of the enemy.”

“We are focused,” the senator stated.

Soy MP Caleb Kositany reiterated Murkomen’s remarks saying that the Kieleweke team (allied to the president and ODM leader Raila Odinga), were desperate.

“Propaganda of any kind requires some intelligence.”

“The desperation on the other side is so visible.”

“Moses Kuria’s position in the hustler nation is not nominal.”

“We said the conversation will change and am glad it has, we are now discussing wheelbarrows and hustlers,” he said.

Speculations about Kuria’s loyalty emerged after the Gatundu South MP slammed former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko for insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST