Monday, January 18, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, on Sunday, January 17, faulted Deputy President William Ruto over controversial remarks that former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has made in the recent past.

Kuria condemned the sensational remarks that Sonko has been making at rallies where he has accompanied the DP, particularly those made against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an apparent swipe at the deputy president, Kuria noted that those who were tagging along Sonko were to blame.

“Those people moving about with Sonko when he says such words, he is not a person to be handed a microphone, he should first be taken to a mental hospital.”

“Those giving him the microphone are wrong because he should be taken to hospital when I get hold of him, I’ll first take him to Mathare Hospital to have him checked,” noted Moses Kuria.

Sonko alleged that there was a plan to kill him and Ruto as he went ahead to warn the Deputy President not to partake in anything that is offered to him at State House.

The former Nairobi Governors also uttered unprintable insults against the head of state and members of the first family.

Kuria blamed Ruto as he was with Sonko while addressing residents in Kiserian and Matasia towns in the company of more than 40 MPs.

He condemned the former Nairobi governor for his words and urged him to exercise caution despite being impeached as the Nairobi Governor.

“Some of us have really suffered because of our association with Ruto, but we do not let our anger overcome our sanity.”

“I want to tell Sonko, anger should not drive you to say what you told the President, even if we are angered, you leave somethings to God.”

“I have kids so does the President, if children hear what Sonko said, they will not be happy, I don’t see justice in that,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST