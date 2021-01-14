Home Gossip More of BETTY KYALLO flaunting her big goodies – OKARI sampled them... More of BETTY KYALLO flaunting her big goodies – OKARI sampled them when they were fresh (PHOTOs) January 14, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Songstress MEG C comes clean on her highly publicized affair with legendary Harambee Stars striker DENNIS OLIECH This is the Kenyatta Family owned Peponi School as kids of the poor learn under trees (PHOTOs) City Socialite HUDDAH MONROE unleashes a scary throwback photo when she was a drug addict (LOOK) Compare this Government funded school and Peponi School owned by the Kenyatta family (PHOTOs) Faded TV anchor, BETTY KYALLO, gives Kenyan men the best view of her heavy bust (PHOTOs) KAREN NYAMU confirms she belongs to the streets as she opens up on her illicit affair with a married politician Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow