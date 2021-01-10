Sunday, 10 January 2021 – Christian Kadima has come into the limelight after he brutally murdered a prominent Kenyan lawyer identified as Elizabeth Koki at her house in Syokimau.

According to reports, Kadima fled after murdering Koki before detectives smoked him out of his hiding.

It has now emerged that Kadima was living in South Africa where he brutally assaulted many ladies.

The suspect fled to Kenya after facing several assault cases in South Africa.

Here’s a post from a South African lady exposing Kadima badly.

