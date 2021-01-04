Monday, January 4, 2021 – Mombasa Governor, Hassan Ali Joho has cautioned Deputy President William Ruto and his allies against making disparaging remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Monday, Joho, who was accompanied by Nairobi ODM chairman, George Aladwa, said it is wrong for Ruto and his minions to attack Uhuru and Raila when they are working day and night to unite the country.

Joho dared the DP and his allies to cut links with their parties to gauge their popularity.

The ODM deputy party leader demanded respect for the handshake duo, challenging the Tanga Tanga members to decamp and seek a fresh mandate at the ballot if they have lost confidence in the leadership of their sponsoring parties.

He further termed it hypocritical for elected leaders to attack their sponsoring parties while continuing to earn salaries as a result of the same outfits.

“These people want to say their parties have failed the people but still continue earning salaries and allowances on the basis of a mandate given to them by voters loyal to the same parties,” Joho said.

“They cannot and will not quit and seek fresh mandate because they are not sure they will win and they are not sure they are ready to be out of power,” Joho added

