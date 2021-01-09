Monday, January 9, 2021 – Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, on Thursday wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was chased away like a dog in Tana River County where he had gone to campaign for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In a video clip that trended the whole of Friday and Saturday, Joho was seen being frisked away by his security guard from a riotous mob who wanted to hear nothing about BBI.

Joho was leading a group of ODM members from the coastal region in campaigning for BBI in the region.

The governor’s embarrassment comes a week after Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, told President Uhuru Kenyatta to his face that BBI is unpopular among Kenyans particularly in the Mt Kenya region.

Joho‘s embarrassment in Tana River County seems to cement what Kang’ata said that BBI is unpopular in Kenya.

Here is a video of Joho being chased away like a dog in Tana River County

