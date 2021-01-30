Saturday, January 30, 2021 – Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, on Thursday declared his 2022 presidential bid and said he will vie using the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

Joho, who was having an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies, said he has been a loyal member of the party and has fought for party leader Raila Odinga on many occasions, hence is a suitable candidate for the ticket.

But Joho’s remarks did not go down well with Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, the party’s Director of Elections.

“Go where”, the Suna East MP asked Joho, adding that they will meet on the ballot.

Through his Twitter account, Joho responded; “My friend, where else did you expect us to meet if not the ballot?”

The spat continued as Junet challenged Joho to table his academic credentials before being cleared.

“Governor, they say when a hyena wants to eat its children, it first accuses them of smelling like goats…weka kadi zote juu ya meza (place your cards on the table),” Junet said.

