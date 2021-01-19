Tuesday, January 19, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of illegally acquiring a parcel of land in Yatta.

In a press statement yesterday, Kalonzo refuted allegations made by Deputy President William Ruto on Friday, January 15, that he had grabbed a 200-acre piece of land belonging to the National Youth Service (NYS).

Kalonzo denounced the claims, welcoming the DCI and EACC to conduct an audit on him.

“I am today presenting myself for a thorough investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations as well as the Anti-Corruption Commission.”

“I want the matter settled once and for all,” Kalonzo stated.

He branded the allegations by the DP as mere propaganda, describing himself as a person of high moral and ethical standards.

Kalonzo alleged that the move by DP Ruto was aimed at assassinating his character.

“The wild claims hold no water.”

“The allegations are a cheap and desperate attempt at character assassination.”

“I uphold the highest moral and ethical standards in all my affairs.”

“I have nothing to hide and I today challenge the authorities to open an investigation into this matter,” Kalonzo remarked.

Kalonzo turned the guns at Ruto, accusing him of preaching divisiveness.

He labelled the DP a disruptor of law and order, comparing him to the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

“People of DP Ruto’s ilk must not be given a chance to wreak havoc through wolfishly deceitful manipulations. They must be stopped in their tracks,” Kalonzo declared.

