Thursday, January 14,2021 – Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is ready to work with his political nemesis, William Ruto, if the duo agrees to have a handshake of their own.

Appearing on Citizen TV on Wednesday night, Millie, who is one of Raila Odinga’s diehards, argued that Raila’s supporters do not hate the second in command and as such, they will welcome an opportunity to join hands with him ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“We don’t hate William Ruto, we may not like what he espouses as a person but should William Ruto and Raila Odinga decide that they are having a handshake and are coming on an agenda that is sensible to us, we will work with them,” Millie said.

The outspoken MP also dismissed the notion ODM members were following Raila “blindly” and maintained they supported him because of the good things he had done for the nation.

“In ODM it’s Raila Amolo Odinga… we have trusted and loved him because of the good he has done for this country… we don’t follow him blindly,” she said.

