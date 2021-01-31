Sunday, 31 January 2021 – Mike Sonko’s youngest daughter, Sandra, has taken to social media and posted photos flaunting her assets.

The clout chasing teen, who calls herself Thicky Sandra on Instagram, left little for men to imagine as she put her goodies to display like a socialite.

“Trust me, honey,I know how to make the devil cry” she captioned the juicy photos.

Interestingly, her father follows her on Instagram and at times, he likes the thirst traps that she shares.

Check out the hot pics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST