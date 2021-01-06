Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has said he will defend his seat in the upcoming by-election in Nairobi slated for February 18, 2021.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Sonko said he has already obtained clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Higher Educations Loans Board (HELB).

“SONKO says he has obtained KRA, DCI, EACC, HELB and other clearance certificates; ready to defend his seat in Nairobi,” the local daily reported.

Sonko was impeached by Nairobi County Assembly last month over what they termed as gross misconduct and violation of the constitution.

Sonko’s announcement that he will defend his seat also comes hours after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu to vie for the Nairobi seat.

Waititu was cleared despite having a Sh 598 million corruption case and he is currently out on a cash bail of Sh 15 million.

Waititu was impeached by Kiambu County Assembly in January last year.

