Sunday, January 17, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has revealed his next job after he was impeached by Nairobi County Assembly in December last year.

In a comment on social media on Sunday, Sonko, who has always maintained that his impeachment was engineered by President Uhuru Kenyatta, said he will now be a blogger where he will be criticising the government of the day.

Sonko also shared a video of him back in 2015 when he was a senator of Nairobi in which he was urging Raila Odinga to accept an invite from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over Eurobond.

He captioned the video:

“Since I’m now jobless courtesy of Uhuru and his system, I’m happy to be the new blogger in town. Kazi ya upinzani ni tamu sana. Eurobond ilinyamaziwa kabisaaaa (sic).”

The EACC had invited Raila Odinga to address the corruption saga, a request he had already turned down.

Sonko even gave Raila the option to share the information with him, so that he could pass it on to the Senate, to help unravel the suspected government corruption mystery.

Going by this, Sonko appears ready to take up the opposing side of government and be the new whistleblower, something that Raila let go of after the handshake.

