Monday, January 25, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has sensationally claimed that he ‘deep state’ and the ‘system’’ disguised as ODM supporters planned the 2017 post-election violence where a number of people died and properties worth millions of shillings destroyed.

Speaking in Dagoretti on Sunday, Sonko insisted that it was the deep state which hired goons to torch vehicles to tarnish the name of the ‘hustler movement’

The former Governor said in 2017, together with Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, printed ODM t-shirts and burnt second-hand vehicles along Ngong road so that it could be seen it was the ODM supporters who were destroying property.

“We are now seeing the Deep State burning vehicles claiming it is the hustlers. I want to reveal here that in 2017, I and Kibicho together with the System printed ODM t-shirts, bought second-hand cars then burnt them in Ngong road so as to be seen it was the ODM supporters that had burned them,” Sonko stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST