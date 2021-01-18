Monday, January 18, 2021 -Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has dismissed claims by President Uhuru Kenyatta that he was the one who made him the governor of Nairobi in 2017.

Speaking on Kikuyu vernacular stations in an interview that was recorded on Sunday afternoon, Uhuru alleged that he is the one who made Sonko the Governor of Nairobi and also confessed that he is the one who engineered his removal from office after he denied Nairobians key essential services.

But Sonko, in a quick rejoinder, said he was elected by over 1 million Nairobians and Uhuru didn’t play any role in his election.

“For the record, it is NOT Uhuru Kenyatta who made me the Governor of Nairobi. I was validly elected by close to one million residents of Nairobi, garnering more votes than the President himself, and Governors are NOT Presidential appointees,” Sonko stated on his Facebook page.

