Sunday, January 10, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has announced that he will take a 10-year break from politics to concentrate on his family and businesses.

Speaking Makueni on Saturday during the burial ceremony of James Ngui Ndambuki, uncle to Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. in Makueni County on Saturday, Sonko also announced that he will withdraw a case he filed stopping the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election to allow those seeking the position to battle it out.

“I will stay away from politics for 10 years since people say God’s time is the best. Even when Uhuru failed in 2002 he waited until 2013. Nairobi is bigger than anyone,” Sonko said.

“Because Nairobi is big and it needs a leader, I’m ready to withdraw the case for people to elect their own chosen Governor,” Sonko added

Sonko also warned against political machinations aimed at circumventing the by-election and vet deputy governor nominee Anne Mwenda Kananu.

The former governor maintained that he withdrew Kananu’s name for deputy governor nominee as well as the case stopping the by-election to allow those seeking the position to battle it out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST