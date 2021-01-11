Monday, January 11, 2021 – Exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has expressed reservations on Deputy President William Ruto’s move to endorse Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s Nairobi gubernatorial bid.

Yesterday, Ruto officially fronted Wanjiru as the “hustlers’ candidate” for the Nairobi governor’s seat on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, a move that has unsettled Miguna Miguna, who is also eying the same seat.

Venting on Twitter, Miguna said Wanjiru’s endorsement was against Ruto’s hustler nation message, which he admitted is emotionally empowering to 99.9% of Kenyans as they deserve leadership with integrity.

“To William Samoei Ruto and surrogates: The hustler nation narrative/message is emotionally empowering to 99.9% of Kenyans.”

“However, Kenyans deserve more than soundbites: They deserve leadership with integrity.”

“Fronting Margaret Wanjiru for Nairobi is anti-hustlers,” said Miguna.

Miguna has been endorsed by Thirdway Alliance Party as its candidate for Nairobi governor.

