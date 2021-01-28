Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, for trying to install Polycarp Igathe as Deputy Governor of Nairobi despite resigning in 2018.

On Wednesday, Igathe, through his lawyers, moved to court seeking to have the court clarify whether his resignation was processed.

In the petition, Igathe stated that although he tendered his resignation on January 12, 2018, he could not ascertain that it had gone through the proper channels.

“That the legal effect of the failure to formalize or recognize my resignation and the failure by the Nairobi County or any public institution to conduct any legal formalities to conclude my resignation is a matter to be determined by this honourable court in my humble view,” Igathe petition read.

Igathe also argued that his resignation had not been communicated to the Speaker of the Nairobi County assembly.

Commenting on the issue on Thursday, Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said Uhuru and Raila are scared of Nairobi having a by-election and that is why they are fetching Igathe through the back door.

“Both Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and Conman @RailaOdinga are so scared of being DEFEATED in the scheduled Nairobi County by-election that they have gone and fetched DEADWOOD Igathe to try and retrieve his resignation letter through the back door. It will NOT work,” Miguna Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

