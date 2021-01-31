Sunday, 31 January 2021 – Before Mighty Salim died last week, he had called out some politician friends for abandoning him in his hour of need.

Salim revealed that one of the famous politicians from Mt Kenya gave him a fake cheque worth Ksh 50,000 when he borrowed him money to go for dialysis.

Some people have been spreading gossip that it’s Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who gave Mighty Salim the fake cheque, but his sister, Sarafina Salim, has trashed the rumours.

Sarafina said that Moses Kuria was always a phone call away when her ailing brother needed help, contrary to the malicious rumours that are being spread online.

Apart from Moses Kuria, she named Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui and Subukia MP, Samwel Gachobe, as some of the politicians who stood with her late brother.

“We the SALIM’S want to take this opportunity to thank all Artist and our Fans for standing with us at this trying moment, we also want to appreciate Hon Moses Kuria for standing with us throughout our brother’s illness journey you were just a phone call away despite the rumours being circulated, not forgetting our Nakuru county Governor Hon Lee kinyajui,our area Mp Hon Samwel Gachobe,Hon Gaichuhie and all the other leaders. We truly appreciate the parts all of you played throughout mighty Salim’s treatment journey.

Let’s all meet at Dragon Grill Githurai 44 today from 1pm and celebrate the life of our late brother Timothy Njuguna Salim..a.k.a MIGHTY SALIM” she wrote.

