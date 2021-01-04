Monday, 04 January 2021 – There was drama in Kirinyaga County after two police officers died while fighting over a woman.

According to a police report, police Constable Kering Kipkosgei visited Sergeant Esther Muthoni at her house situated in Mwea GK Prison staff quarters.

The cop was welcomed and served meals.

While he was enjoying his meal with Esther and her children, another cop said to be Esther’s ex-husband stormed the house breathing fire, and started causing drama.

The cop who is identified as Corporal Boniface Mithamo confronted Constable Kipkosgei and demanded to know what he was doing in his ex-wife’s house.

The fight broke out between the two and during the melee, Constable Kipkosgei picked his pistol and shot Corporal Boniface.

He then picked the same weapon and shot himself in the head.

The two officers were rushed to the hospital where they lost their lives while undergoing treatment.

Here’s what the OB statement read.

KIRINYAGA COUNTY, MWEA EAST SUBCOUNTY, WANGURU POLICE STATION

SUBJECT;SHOOTING INCIDENT

REFER MY OB Xx/04/01/2021

AT. 00:20HRS. IT WAS REPORTED BY MR ISAAC BWIRE NADERIA SSP DEPUTY OFFICER IN CHARGE MWEA GK PRISONS THAT THERE WAS A SHOOTING INCIDENT AT MWEA GK PRISONS SENIOR STAFF QUARTERS.

HE RUSHED TO THE SCENE TOGETHER WITH HIS OFFICERS AND FOUND OUT THAT ONE OF HIS OFFICERS PC KERING KIPKOSGEI AND CPL BONFACE MITHAMO NGARAGARI OF CIPU KIANYAGA HAD BEEN SHOT.THE SCENE WAS VISITED BY THE OCS WANGURU,DUTY OFFICER AND DCI OFFICERS AND IT WAS ESTABLISHED THAT THE PRISON OFFICER KERING KIPSKOGEI HAD VISITED THE HOUSE OF SGT ESTHER MUTHONI MWANGI OF MWEA GK PRISON WHO IS HIS GIRLFRIEND

.AS THEY WERE HAVING SUPPER TOGETHER WITH HER CHILDREN CPL BONFACE MITHAMO NGARAGARI WHO WAS HER FORMER HUSBAND OPENED THE DOOR AND ENTERED INTO THE HOUSE.HE IMMEDIATELY STARTED QUARRELING KERING KIPKOSGEI DEMANDING TO KNOW WHAT HE WAS DOING IN THE HOUSE.BONFACE MITHAMO NGARARIGA STARTRED BEATING KERING KIPKOSGEI AND REMOVED HIS SHIRT.SGT ESTHER MUTHONI MWANGI THE OWNER OF THE HOUSE SEPARATED THEM AND GOT HOLD OF BONFACE MITHAMO AND ESCORTED HIM OUTSIDE THE HOUSE .ON REACHING AT THE KITCHEN PC KERING KIPKOSGEI WHO WAS ARMED WITH A CESKA PISTOL WITHDREW HIS FIREARM AND SHOT CPL BONFACE MITHAMO FROM THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE NECK AND BULLET EXITED ON THE LEFT SIDE OF THE HEAD.AFTER REALIZING THAT HE HAD FATALLY SHOT HIM HE RAN OUTSIDE AND SHOT HIMSELF ON THE HEAD ,THE TWO WERE RUSHED TO KARIRA MISSION HOSPITAL WHERE THEY WERE PRONOUNCED DEAD,SCENE DOCUMENTED BY SCENES OF CRIME PERSONELL .

AT THE SCENE 1 PISTOL CESKA ,11ROUNDS,FOUR SPENT CATRIDGES AND 1 BULLET HEAD THE PROPERTY OF MWEA GK PRISON WAS RECOVERED MAKE SUBARU WHICH IS BELIEVED TO BE OF THE DCC KIRINYAGA EAST. BODIES LYING AT KARIRA MISSION HOSPITAL MORTUARY WAITING FOR POSTMORTEM.CASE PUI DCI MWEA EAST DEALING.

