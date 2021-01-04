Monday, 04 January 2021 – Two cops died last night in Kirinyaga County while fighting for a woman who happens to be a police sergeant based at Mwea GK Prison.

A police report indicated that Constable Kering Kipkosgei visited Sergeant Esther Muthoni at Mwea GK Prison staff quarters and while they were having dinner with her children, her ex-husband identified as Corporal Boniface Mithamo stormed her house and started causing drama.

Constable Kipkosgei picked his gun during the confrontation and shot Boniface.

He then shot himself.

The two cops died while undergoing treatment.

Sergeant Esther Muthoni is in custody to help in investigations.

See her photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST