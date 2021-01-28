Thursday, 28 January 2021 – Former Maragua Member of Parliament, Kamande Wambuku, is living a normal life after he failed to clinch his parliamentary seat in the 2017 elections.

Unlike his former colleagues who live in the leafy suburbs, Kamande relocated to the village after his political career hit a dead-end in 2017.

He operates a wines and spirits shop at a sleepy town called Punda Milia in Murang’a.

He moved his business to the dingy town after he faced stiff competition from other operators in Kenol town where his business was previously located.

Wambuku was first elected to Parliament in 2002.

In the 2007 elections, he tried to defend his seat but failed after being floored by Elius Mbau.

Murang’a tycoons who were not impressed with Mbau’s leadership sponsored him in the 2013 elections and he clinched the seat.

In 2017, he failed to recapture his seat.

The former MP is trying to revive his career through Mudavadi’s ANC party after he was appointed the party leader in Murang’a County.

