Wednesday, 20 January 2021 – Retired Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali, has grabbed headlines in the neighbouring country after he was suspended from church over adultery charges.

According to a letter dated January 13, 2021, from the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Most.Rev. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, the retired Archbishop has been accused of having an extra-marital affair with a married woman.

“This adultery is a grievous betrayal on many levels. Retired Archbishop Ntagali has betrayed his Lord and Saviour, his wife and their marriage vows, as well as the faith of many Ugandans and global Christians who looked up to him to live the faith he proclaimed,” the letter sent to the Anglican Bishops under the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) reads in part.

Kaziimba added that the Church of Uganda has approximately 13 million members, all of whom have ‘sinned and fallen short of the glory of God,’ as the Bible reads in Romans 3:23 but the Church has to hold its leaders more accountable to the standards that they are called to uphold.

Kaziimba said in the letter that he had informed Ntagali about the suspension and that Ntagali will not be allowed to perform any priestly duties such as preaching, function sacramental or represent the Church of Uganda in any way until further notice.

Ntagali, 65, was the 8th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda before handing over to Kazimba on March 1, 2020, after clocking the retirement age.

