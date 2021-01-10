General Conditions

Be Kenyan citizen with no dual citizenship.

Be in possession of a valid Kenyan National Identity Card (ID). Additionally, four (4) copies of National Identity Card and PIN Certificate will be required.

Age – Between 18 and 26 years old for GSO Cadets, General Duty Recruits and Tradesmen/women with Certificate/Government Trade Test, not above 30 years for Specialist Officers, Tradesmen/women with Diploma, and not above 39 years for Chaplains/Imaams.

Be physically and medically fit in accordance with the KDF standards.

Have no criminal record.

Minimum Height:

(a) Men 1.60m (5ft 3in).

(b) Women 1.52m (5ft).

Minimum Weight:

(a) Men 54.55 Kg (120 lb).

(b) Women 50.00 Kg (110 lb).

Female candidates must NOT be pregnant at the time of recruitment and during the entire duration of training.

Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women should have a minimum of two (2) years practising experience in their field of specialisation from the date of registration with the relevant regulatory/statutory body in Kenya.

Minimum Academic Qualifications

Must hold a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in KCSE with C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics and one Science subject. The training period for this category will cover three (3) years leading to a BSc degree in Military Science and Security Studies upon completion.

How To Apply

Detailed CV which should include Height and Weight, Clear photocopies of relevant academic Certificates, professional body membership Certificate and current National Identity Card (ID) MUST be attached to the application and addressed to the:

Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces

(Personnel and Logistics)

Ministry of Defence

Defence Headquarters

Ulinzi House

P O Box 40668 – 00100

NAIROBI

The applications for Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women to reach the addressee on or before 8th February 2021. Candidates that will be shortlisted for Specialist Officers and Tradesmen/women shall be notified through the print media between 18th and 25th February 2021.