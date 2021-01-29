Friday, January 29, 2021 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has asked Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to stop inciting their supporters to violence.

In the last two days, supporters of Raila Odinga and William Ruto clashed in Githurai and Burma Market, forcing police to use unnecessary force.

Speaking on Friday after meeting Narc Kenya members in Kirinyaga, Karua said Kenyans should shun violence and political intolerance and instead allow leaders with divergent opinions to conduct their campaigns without confrontations.

“It is my appeal to leaders to urge their supporters to always act with decorum so that those with opposing opinions can as well have a conducive environment to market their ideas in rallies characterised by peace,” Karua said.

She also told off government officials using state machinery to harass those opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“We have seen situations where police officers have been unleashed to deal with campaigners and supporters in government who are perceived to oppose the initiative,” she said.

Karua also urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to leave a peaceful legacy by allowing Kenyans to make their own decisions on the political path they want to follow without being forced to subscribe to certain political ideologies.

