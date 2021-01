Thursday, 21 January 2021 – Brenda Mwai shot to fame through the Tahidi High program and later left the acting scene to become a TV presenter at KTN.

She then disappeared from the limelight in 2014 after getting married to her long-time boyfriend Geoffrey in an invite-only wedding.

Although Brenda is married, she is still driving men crazy with her goodies.

Check out these photos that she splashed online.

