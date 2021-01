Thursday, 07 January 2021 – There was a commotion online after photos of hot ladies working in a local timber yard emerged.

In most timber yards, you are likely to find shabbily dressed employees but in this particular timber yard that sparked a lot of reactions on social media, ladies are usually dressed to kill like bartenders.

Perhaps, it’s a unique marketing strategy to attract male customers.

See photo.

