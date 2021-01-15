Friday, January 15, 2021 – Retired Chief Justice David Maraga has once again called for the impeachment of President Uhuru Kenyatta for violating the Constitution and frustrating the Judiciary.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Maraga argued that Uhuru should have been removed from office a long time ago.

The former CJ said that the president intentionally declined to appoint 41 judges recommended by the Judiciary despite three explicit court orders on the same.

The retired judge added that budget cuts affected the Judiciary as it could not execute its roles efficiently.

“The President has a constitutional duty to appoint judges but he has not done so because there are issues which have not been revealed.”

“As far as I am concerned, the President has violated his constitutional duty.”

“If it was in other countries, he would be impeached,” he said.

According to Maraga, the Parliament of Kenya should be held liable for encouraging Kenyatta to abuse office.

The former Supreme Court President added that MPs still had time to amend the mistake and could kick Uhuru out of office.

He called on Kenyans to pressure their MPs to impeach President Kenyatta for betraying the oath he had sworn to protect the constitution.

“I believe there is a provision for which Parliament if it wanted to, can use to impeach the President so that everybody is held accountable.”

“If Kenyans want the rule of law to be upheld, they should tell their MPs to impeach him,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST