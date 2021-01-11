Monday, January 11, 2021 – Chief Justice David Maraga has marked his last day in office today as he awaits his official retirement from the Judiciary, which will become effective from midnight of January 12, 2021.

The outgoing CJ handed over the tools of power at the Supreme Court to Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, who will execute the office of the CJ in an acting capacity until another is appointed.

In the ceremony attended by Supreme Court Judges, Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi, and several other dignitaries, Maraga, who has had a run-in with the executive, especially President Uhuru Kenyatta, was de-robed to signify his official retirement from the job he has held since June 2016.

The event happening outside the Supreme Court saw Maraga’s wig and robe taken away.

CJ Maraga also handed over his official car and components. This included the removal of CJ 1 number plate and national flag that flatters his car.

The CJ was then escorted to his private car in the company of his wife to signify the beginning of his civilian life.

He was accorded a final salute as he exited the office.

The CJ’s retirement was somewhat different from that of his predecessor as CJ Mutunga did not wear his robe and wig to the ceremony.

Maraga also sat on the bench with other Supreme Court judges following the absence of Justice Njoki Ndung’u from the event.

DCJ Mwilu defended the move arguing that while normally Maraga was required to sit on the ‘other side’, he was allowed on the bench on laws by the Supreme Court and that his official retirement was due midnight January 12.

The Kenyan DAILY POST