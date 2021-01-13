Wednesday, 13 January 2021 – Faded Akorino singer, Allan Aaron, was humiliated by his wife after she recently narrated how he dumped her and their 4 kids after flying to the United States of America for a music tour.

The singer’s wife, who is called Shiku, revealed that before Allan Aaron left the country, he had promised to send her money to support a business that they had started together but after landing in the land of ‘milk and honey’ he cut communication.

When he returned to the country after completing the music tour, he went home, packed his bags, and vanished.

Shiku revealed that she is taking care of their 4 kids single-handedly.

Before things went south, Allan and his wife used to fool Kenyans with PDAs on social media.

But their marriage was crumbling like the tower of babel yet on social media, they behaved like the ultimate celebrity couple.

