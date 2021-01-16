Saturday, January 16, 2021 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a man who was threatening Murang’a County Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, with death for saying the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

The man, according to sleuths, was sending life-threatening messages to Kang’ata’s phone.

Serious Crime Unit boss Obadiah Kuria said the man was arrested on Friday evening.

“It’s true we have arrested him. The suspect allegedly sent him threatening messages and we intend to investigate further before preferring charges on Monday,” Kuria said.

Kang’ata praised the detectives for the arrest since the threats made him fear for his life.

“I feared for my life. I had to switch off the phone since I did not know what awaited me, apart from the threats. I was also under undue pressure due to my decision of penning a letter to President Uhuru,” he stated.

The Senate Majority Whip had raised alarm over the life-threatening messages and forwarded them to the authorities.

