Nuru Social Enterprises ltd is a fully in-corporated company under companies act which market farmer’s that produce sustainable poverty eradication in rural communities by investing in local entrepreneurs and incubating a diverse portfolio of profitable businesses in the developing Kenya.

Nuru Social Enterprises Ltd is looking for experienced professional to fill the following position.

Job Title: Management Trainee

Location: Isebania / Sirare, Migori, Kenya

Education: Degree in Business Management or other related fields

Experience: Milk & milk products experience shall be an added advantage

Job Type: Full-time

Job Description: We are searching for a reliable, organized Management Trainee to join our organization. The Management Trainee’s responsibilities include completing all assigned tasks, which may include, performing duties in different departments, gaining knowledge of operations, learning how to handle disputes, attending meetings and workshops, traveling to other offices, providing support and suggestions for improvement, updating records, and preparing documentation. You should also be able to complete any required evaluations.

To be successful as a Management Trainee, you should have superb attention to detail and be able to promptly identify problems. Outstanding candidates will have great leadership, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills.

Management Trainee Responsibilities:

Receive training and performs duties in departments of Finance, Sales and marketing, Operations and Production

Completing all assigned tasks and assisting with day-to-day operations.

Participating in meetings, workshops, and other learning opportunities.

Observing and learning from experienced staff members.

Gaining knowledge of company policies, protocols, and processes.

Taking detailed notes and liaising with Managers, Supervisors, and other senior staff.

Fulfilling any requirements and meeting goals set out at the start of the traineeship.

Following all company regulations, and health and safety codes.

Preparing documents and updating records.

Learning about conflict resolution and sitting in on disciplinary hearings.

Traveling to different offices and participating in daily operations as required.

Key Competencies:

Leading and supervising.

Working with people

Writing and reporting

Analyzing information

Planning and organizing

Entrepreneurial & commercial thinking

Delivering results & exceeding customer expectations

Coping with pressure

Management Trainee Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or other related fields

Experience in a management role or similar.

Excellent written, verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

A valid driving license.

Proficiency in MS Office.

Strong leadership skills.

A positive attitude and willingness to learn.

Willingness to work overtime.

Excellent time management skills.

Working knowledge of the latest business policies and regulations.

Demonstrable analytical thinking & business insight.

How to Apply

Eligible and interested candidates should send their CV and application letter to mtrainee@nuru.co.ke on or before 5th February 2021 by 5 pm.

Candidates applying must be willing to work in Migori/outside Nairobi.