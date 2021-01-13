Wednesday, 13 January 2021 – A man of Ugandan origin was arrested in Busia County with an AK-47 rifle that he had hidden in his trousers.

The suspect, aged 42, was riding on a motorbike and when police who were on patrol tried to stop him, he sped off.

He was chased by the cops and when he was finally cornered and arrested, they found him with an AK-47 that had 30 rounds of ammunition.

He was taken to a local police station as investigations continue.

Here’s a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST