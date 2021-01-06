Wednesday, 06 January 2021 – Yael Shelbia Cohen, a 19-year-old Israeli national, was recently listed as the 2020’s ‘Most Beautiful’ woman in the world by TC Calendar.

Shelbia, who is currently doing her mandatory military service in the Israel Air Force, has appeared in campaigns for Israeli clothing company Renuar and Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty makeup line.

She was listed by TC CANDLER in 2018 as the 3rd most beautiful face in the world and again in 2019 as the 2nd most beautiful face in the world.

Check out her photos.

