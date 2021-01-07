Thursday, 07 January 2021 – Popular Kenyan rapper, Khaligraph Jones, fell in love with a lady called Georgina Muteti after breaking up with his ex-girlfriend, Cashy.

Georgina revealed that she met Khaligraph at a concert in 2017 and after exchanging contacts, they became friends and later fell in love.

Papa Jones married Georgina around 2018 and they are blessed with two kids, with the youngest kid being three months old.

The beautiful lady, who has Caucasian roots, has taken to social media and flaunted her enviable curves.

Check out these photos that she posted.

