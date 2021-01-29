Friday, January 29, 2021 – Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has announced his 2022 presidential bid, asking Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders to support him.

In an interview with a local daily on Thursday, Joho said the Coast had supported other regions for the presidency and it was time they returned the favour.

“My supporters know me. When I decide to go for something I mean it. I cannot lose hope,” the governor said.

He said his stand on public issues affecting Kenya and the region was well documented, and he intended to use it as a platform to seek the presidency.

“I have assessed myself and come to conclude I can be the president of this country. We (at the Coast) have been complaining of being marginalised for far too long. That narrative will disappear when we get power,” he said.

The flamboyant governor said he was shocked to hear some Coast leaders claim the region cannot produce a president, yet it had produced politicians who had played key roles in Kenya’s history, including the struggle for independence.

