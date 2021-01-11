Monday, January 11, 2021 – Former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta has an ambitious plan to ensure the Mt Kenya region is not infiltrated by outsiders.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Sunday, Kamanda, who is among close allies of the President, admitted that Deputy President William Ruto has covered a lot of ground in the region but said the Head of State will in the next few days change that “narrative”.

“Once the President moves across Mt Kenya marketing BBI, that would be the end of the noisemakers moving around trying to mislead the region,” Kamanda said.

According to Kamanda, the President has been lenient for a long time but the time has come for him to stamp his authority and provide the direction for “his people.”

“It will no longer be the same, the misinformation about BBI and attempts to incite the region against the President will be countered ruthlessly,” Kamanda said.

The Kikuyu community, which forms the biggest voting bloc in Kenya is solidly behind Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST