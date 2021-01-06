Wednesday, 06 January 2021 – Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority has banned Wasafi TV which is partially owned by Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz for 6 months.

TCRA interim director, Johannes Kalunge, said that the move was taken after the station violated broadcasting regulations by airing controversial socialite and singer Gigy Money dancing while scantily dressed during a festival held on New Year’s Eve.

Kalunge warned that further legal measures will be taken against Wasafi TV if the management fails to observe the directive.

Diamond is among the popular singers who campaigned tirelessly for President John Pombe Magufuli.

He even remixed his popular song ‘Baba Lao’ to Magufuli ‘Baba Lao’.

TCRA also fined the socialite Ksh 50,000 for exposing her flesh to the public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST